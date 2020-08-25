Duplantis’s 6.18m World Indoor records ratified

Doha 2019 World silver medallist Armand Duplantis’s world pole vault record of 6.18m has been ratified.

The 20-year-old American-born Swedish pole vaulter sensational indoor season form continued at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix, a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Glasgow on February 15, 2020, when he topped 6.18m to add one centimetre to the record he set one week earlier at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland.

Sealing the victory at 5.94m, he continued with a first attempt clearance at 6.00m before having the bar set at 6.18m. Once again, he sailed well clear on his first attempt.

 

