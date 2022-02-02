Duplantis to Kick-off Outdoor Campaign in Doha

World pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis will kick start his outdoor season in Doha on 13 May at the first meeting in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series.

The 22-year-old has been the dominant force in the men’s pole vault over the past few years and won the Olympic title in Tokyo last year with a clearance of 6.02m.

That was also the height that he achieved in his first competition of this year – the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Karlsruhe – to claim victory.

Sweden’s Duplantis set his world record in 2020, having cleared 6.17m in Torun and then 6.18m in Glasgow just a week apart during the indoor season. In 2021 he picked up from where he left off, achieving 14 six-metre clearances and recording world-leading marks of 6.10m indoors and outdoors.