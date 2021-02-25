Duplantis Sets World-leading 6.10m in Belgrade

The American-born Swedish pole vault World record-holder Mondo Duplantis returned to action at the Serbian Open Indoor Meeting in Belgrade, winning the pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Bronze meeting with a world-leading 6.10m on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The 21-year-old needed two attempts to get over his opening height, 5.60m, but then sailed over 5.80m at the first time of asking to secure first place in the competition. Olympic champion Thiago Braz and world bronze medallist Piotr Lisek both cleared 5.70m and went no higher, tying for second place.

Duplantis, meanwhile, went on to clear 6.00m and then 6.10m on his first attempts a height that only he, Sergej Bubka, and Renaud Lavillenie have managed to surpass. He moved the bar up to a would-be world record height of 6.19m and had a solid first attempt, but after a second failure he started to feel a bit fatigued and so retired from the competition.

His next competition will be at the European Indoor Championships early next month.