Duplantis sets pole vault world record of 6.19m again in Belgrade

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis broke his own world pole vault record* with a 6.19m clearance or more than 20 feet, 3 inches, at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting – a World Indoor Tour Silver competition on Monday, February 7.

The 22-year-old Swedish vaulter cleared 5.61m, 5.85m, and 6.00m on first attempts at an indoor meet in the Serbian capital. Having already won the competition, he moved the bar up nearly seven inches and cleared it on his third and final try.

In February 2020, he cleared 6.17m and 6.18m at indoor meets on consecutive Saturdays. In the former, he broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie‘s 2014 world record by one centimeter.

In September 2020, Duplantis had the highest outdoor clearance in history — 6.15m to break Sergey Bubka‘s 26-year-old outdoor best.

Bubka broke the pole vault world record 17 times outdoors and 18 times indoors, back when they had separate records.

Duplantis has now set three world records in the pole vault: 6.17m in Torun in February 2020, followed by 6.18m one week later in Glasgow, and now 6.19m in Belgrade.

 

He’ll return to the Serbian capital later in the month for the World Indoor Championships from 18-20 March.

This summer, Duplantis is expected to bid for his first world outdoor title after taking silver at age 19 behind American Sam Kendricks in 2019.

