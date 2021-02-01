Duplantis Open Season with 6.01m in Dusseldorf

Doha 2019 World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis made his 2021 debut a notable one, scaling 6.01m to cap the ISTAF Indoor Dusseldorf, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting on Sunday, January 31.

The 21-year-old American-born Swedish pole vaulter sailing over 5.52m and 5.72m with his first attempts, the 2020 World Athlete of the Year needed a second go before topping 5.86m. He then cleared 5.91m with his first effort to seal the victory, sending the bar up to 6.01m.

The current Indoor and Outdoor record holder first attempt was a solid one, but he nudged the bar slightly with his knee on the way down, sending it off the pegs. His second attempt was clean though, adding one centimetre to the meeting record he set last year and six centimetres to the world lead Renaud Lavillenie set in Karlsruhe two days ago.

Duplantis then capped the competition with one attempt at a would-be 6.19m world record. But he never left the ground, running through instead before deciding to call it a day.

He will next compete in Rouen, France, on Saturday, February 6, with World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting stops in Lievin (9) and Torun (17) to follow.

German Torben Blech twice improved his absolute career-best, topping 5.81m and 5.86m to finish second. Sam Kendricks was third with 5.81m.