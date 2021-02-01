Duplantis Open Season with 6.01m in Dusseldorf

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Doha 2019 World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis made his 2021 debut a notable one, scaling 6.01m to cap the ISTAF Indoor Dusseldorf, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting on Sunday, January 31.

The 21-year-old American-born Swedish pole vaulter sailing over 5.52m and 5.72m with his first attempts, the 2020 World Athlete of the Year needed a second go before topping 5.86m. He then cleared 5.91m with his first effort to seal the victory, sending the bar up to 6.01m.

The current Indoor and Outdoor record holder first attempt was a solid one, but he nudged the bar slightly with his knee on the way down, sending it off the pegs. His second attempt was clean though, adding one centimetre to the meeting record he set last year and six centimetres to the world lead Renaud Lavillenie set in Karlsruhe two days ago.

Duplantis then capped the competition with one attempt at a would-be 6.19m world record. But he never left the ground, running through instead before deciding to call it a day.

He will next compete in Rouen, France, on Saturday, February 6, with World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting stops in Lievin (9) and Torun (17) to follow.

German Torben Blech twice improved his absolute career-best, topping 5.81m and 5.86m to finish second. Sam Kendricks was third with 5.81m.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....