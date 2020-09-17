Duplantis Breaks 26-year-old Pole Vault World Record in Rome

World indoor record holder and 2019 Doha world silver medallist Armand Duplantis of Sweden added the best outdoor pole vault ever to his impressive, fast-growing CV with a clearance of 6.15m in Rome at the third stop on the Wanda Diamond League circuit this season, at the 49th edition of the Pietro Mennea Golden Gala inside the Stadio Olimpico.

The 20-year-old Swedish’s effort surpasses the 6.14m cleared by Ukrainian great Sergey Bubka in 1994.

Duplantis claimed the overall world record in February, improving to 6.18m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow.

