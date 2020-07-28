Dunwell Teams Up With Masicka For New Track

Dunwell Productions has a hit on their hands with the latest Masicka-led single, “Just A Minute.” The high energy Dancehall track, produced along with 1syde Records, was officially released on July 10, 2020.

“For this song in particular, from I put together the first couple elements of the beat, I knew it was for Masicka. When he heard the beat, he started deejaying right away; almost like he had the idea in his mind waiting to let go on the right beat,” producer Mario “Dunw3ll” Dunwell stated, explaining the creative process for the track.

Not the first collaboration with the artiste, other releases include “Roll Clean”, “Headshot”, “Closer”, “Charge” and “Leader” with Dexta Daps. With the synergy that has been created over the years, bringing “Just A Minute” to life was a smooth process.

“We were on the come up around the same time and always respected each other’s work from afar. A mutual friend had put me on to his Manager, Corey Todd, and from there a relationship was built with him and his team,” the producer said, explaining how their collaborations started.

With this being the first new project for 2020, Dunw3ll is quite pleased with the track’s reception so far. The accompanying music video has already accumulated close to one million views.

“It has been great. It’s my first release for the year due to how crazy this year has been with the pandemic. From what I see, people really like the beat and his style on the track. People generally like when he and I collaborate,” he added.

Proudly boasting an extensive catalogue involving A-list celebrities, Dunw3ll is a dynamic producer who provides a mix of Caribbean, Pop and Urban sounds in his productions. Some of the label’s most notable singles include “Bicycle Ride” by Vybz Kartel, “Pon Mi” by Shenseea, “Weak To You” by Dexta Daps, as well as a few major riddims such as Supreme Riddim, 3am Riddim and Yeng Yeng Riddim.

Looking ahead, expect more high quality releases from Dunwell Productions.

“I have been working on a lot of different projects. The times are very uncertain right now in the industry due to COVID, so it’s hard to say what exactly I will do next. Just know a lot of HEAT is in my studio right now,” the producer confidently stated.