Drone footage captures swimmers’ near-miss with 7-foot shark

Chilling drone footage captured a shark swimming within feet of two oblivious swimmers in Florida last week, according to a report.

Robert Russ told Fox 35 that he and his brother first spotted the 7-foot predator last Thursday and tracked it as it swam about a mile and half away from a boardwalk area in Daytona Beach.

At one point, the drone captures a pair of swimmers who see the drone hovering over them and begin waving at the device.

Just feet away, the shark approaches the pair before gliding away.

“It swam towards multiple people before realizing they were not food and moving on,” he said.

Russ noted that there have been several shark attacks in the area this year and that he grew nervous as the fearsome fish — believed to be a Blacktip — approached the beachgoers.

“It was unnerving at moments to watch this since there are quite a few people bitten here, but confirms they are generally unintentional bites,” he said.

A shark seen just feet away from swimmers at Daytona Beach in Florida last week.
Blake Russ

There are more shark bites and attacks in Florida than any others state.

teen girl lost part of her leg in July after a shark attack in Taylor County while scalloping with her family.

A 13-year old boy was bitten on the face by a shark while lobster-catching in the Florida Keys earlier this month.

Shark attacks have also been on the rise in New York, where several people have been bitten so far this summer.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

