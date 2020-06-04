Driving Tests to Resume June 8

Testing of applicants for Driver’s and Provisional Licences will resume at all Island Traffic Authority (ITA) Depots on Monday, June 8.

However, the ITA says these services will be offered by appointment, to allow compliance with Ministry of Health and social distancing protocols

Driving tests were suspended March 18.

During the first two weeks (June 8, 2020 to June 19, 2020), persons who had confirmed appointments prior to the suspension on March 18, 2020, will be given priority. However, these individuals will need to make new appointments, in accordance with the outlined process.

To request appointments, persons may contact the depots by telephone, or by e-mail at [email protected]. They must provide the following details:

Applicant’s full name (including middle initials) Current Address Contact Information (telephone and e-mail) Tax Registration Number (TRN) Test to be taken (Road Code/Driving) Depot location (where applicant will take the test) Date of previous appointment (if applicable) Requested Appointment Date and time

A scan of the application form may accompany an e-mail request for an appointment. Processing will take a minimum of two (2) business days and contact information provided will be used to confirm the appointment date and time.

Only the applicant and his/her driving instructor will be allowed on the compound on the appointment date. Applicants are asked to observe appointment times and arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the scheduled appointment. Missed appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.