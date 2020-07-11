Driving test applicants increase lengthening appointment dates

The Government depots that carry out driving tests say they are experiencing a high volume of requests for tests and are unable to respond as quickly as they had hoped. It is now taking up to two weeks for an appointment to be confirmed.

The Ministry of Transport and Mining says that since the resumption of testing of applicants for Driver’s and Provisional Licences at the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) there has been an extremely high volume of requests which have led to a significant delay in responses.

People wishing to do the tests must now seek an appointment.

The ITA reports that due to the high volume of requests, the anticipated two-day response time which was originally outlined is now taking as long as two weeks for an appointment date to be confirmed.

The agency says it is working on a platform to further manage the booking of appointments. Meantime it is appealing to the public for patience as the depots manage testing along with their other responsibilities.

Testing resumed at all ITA Depot locations on June 8, 2020. Services are offered by appointment only to facilitate compliance with the required precautionary measures and the established protocol for hygiene and social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.