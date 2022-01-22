Driver Injured in PJ Patterson Highway Crash, Succumb to Injuries at Hospital

The Spanish Town police has reported that 41-year-old Neil Gardner, the motor vehicle driver who was involved in a two vehicular collision along a section of the PJ Patterson Highway, in St Catherine, on Wednesday afternoon, January 19, has succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Reports by the Spanish Town Police are that shortly after 1:15pm, Gardner was driving a Toyota Allion motor car along a section of the PJ Patterson Highway, when he collided with a Toyota Coaster Bus which was laden with over 30 passengers was en route to St Elizabeth.

The collision occurred along a section of March Pen road intersection of the PJ Patterson Highway in Spanish Town, and both vehicles overturned.

Approximately 25 passengers in the coaster bus, and Gardner sustained injuries and had to be rushed to hospital, where he died while being treated.