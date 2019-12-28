Driver dies after car kills 3 women in St. Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed the death of a man, who was driving a motorcar that crashed and killed three women on the Discovery Bay Main Road in St. Ann on Monday afternoon, December 23.

The deceased is Andre Bogle, 39, from Bachelors Hall in Lucea, Hanover. The JCF previously indicated that Bogle, who was driving a Nissan Sunny motor car, allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a Land Rover motor car that was heading in the opposite direction.

Three women who were passengers in the vehicle driven by Bogle died. They are sisters Lakeisha Harris and Neka Harris, as well as 36-year-old Wendy McKain.

The driver initially was hospitalized, but he eventually passed away on December 24.

