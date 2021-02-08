Driver Assistant Murdered in Lucea Hanover

Double Murder in Anchovy
The Lucea police in Hanover have commended an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man, in Elgin Town, Lucea, Hanover, on Sunday, February 7.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Kishaun Treleven, otherwise called ‘Chad’ a Driver Assistant of River Road, in Elgin Town.

Reports by the police are that about 1:10 am, Treleven was riding his Green Cobra motorcycle along a section of the roadway, when he was ambushed by armed men who shot him multiple times.

He fell from the motorcycle into a gully, where he was later discovered by residents in the community who overheard the gunshots.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the victim who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

