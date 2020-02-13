Drive-By Shooting on Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Heavy security presence has been deployed along sections of Maxfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, in St Andrew, following a barrage of shootings which occurred last night into this morning, Thursday, February 13.

The police have not yet confirmed any fatalities, but reported that late last night men traveling in motor vehicle and armed with high-powered weapons, drove to the community and opened fire on a number of persons, standing along the roadway.

The police have not yet indicated as to the number of persons who received injuries, but the shooting resulting in a number of motor vehicles and premises damaged.

More on this Shooting to Follow.