Dre’ Killed on Red Hills Road

Twenty-three-year-old Alex Scott, otherwise called ‘Dre’ of Red Hills Road in Kingston 19, was shot and killed in his community on Friday, March 24.
Reports by the Red Hills police are that about 11:20am, Scott was at a Tyre shop along Red Hills Road, when he was approached by two men who brandished handguns and opened fire hitting him multiple times.
Scott reportedly pulled a firearm and open fire at the gunmen who ran from the scene.
When the shooting subsided, the police were summoned and upon arrival Scott was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
The scene was processed and he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.