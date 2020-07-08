Dre Island Drops New Music Video ‘Justice’ With Wyclef Jean

New music from Reggae musician Dre Island has hit streaming today, July 7. Fans can head on over to his YouTube page to check out his latest musical release, Justice that features former Fugees band member, American-Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean.

Always the musical activist, Dre Island’s attention is drawn to the current protests in the United States on the Black Live Matter movement. He and Wyclef Jean ‘break down’ some real issues about racial profiling, stereotyping, and injustices.

Wyclef takes on the first half of the track, he raps his profound verses, “How many will it have to take/ Its too much, no investigation, did you see the footage? They took him down right there in the forest; I can’t let this be the new norm.”

Then he goes on to say, “King had a dream, they put him away, give him a holiday/ Ray Charles prolly rolling in his grave/ Catch a killer, and my hoodie get a sentence/ Young, gifted and black, it’s a gift, you’d think it’s a curse man, the way that they switch us and bewitch us to thinking that we taking up space. Line us up with chalk and then erase.”

Dre voices his Rastafarian-style coos throughout and then jumps in the last segment to deliver his verses. “Mama, how much more left to bear before we free the shackles and the chains, how much more blood spill / I know you still see they treating us like the modern-day slaves …I see your wicked intentions/ So let’s get ourselves together, I know we will be okay. As Jah is my witness, I will fight you to my grave.” Listen to the full version below –

The music video is a simplistic portrayal, where sporadic scenes covering anguished protests are dialed into others with the two musicians recording the track in separate studios. Along with these are clips of both Dre and Wyclef jogging in their locales dressed in hoodies — a interpretation of unity as they team for their impactful single Justice.

Check out the music video here –

Source: Dancehallmag