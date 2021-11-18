Dramatic win for Maguire & Burrowes in 54th Jamaica Open Golf Champ

The 54th Jamaica Open Golf Championship presented by Aqua Bay Resort came to a dramatic end on Wednesday with Michael Maguire (USA) battling Ryan Sullivan (USA) in a play-off and Justin Burrowes (Ja) pipping defending champion William Knibbs (Ja) on the last day.

Maguire and Sullivan ended the regulation 72 holes on 8 under par 208 after scoring 69 and 65 respectively on the last day. They walked over to hole number one for the play-off, which Sullivan parred. It was all on Maguire’s shoulder for the decider. He made a long birdie putt for the win, for which he was very pleased after coming 3rd in 2017 and 2019.

Sullivan’s 9 under par 65 was the best one-day score of the championship. The championship record still belongs to Hernan Borja – 63 in 2017 at the Half Moon Golf Course. He won the Jamaica Open that year.

Stephen Grant’s (USA) 4 under par 68 and three-day total of 209 placed him third overall. Fourth went to Benjamin Martin of Trinidad & Tobago. He shot 71 for a total score of 210 but was in championship position at one point during the final day.

The day one and day two leader Dustin Risdon of Canada lost his way after posting 3 over par 75 on the final day to end on 211 to take the fifth spot.

Multiple times best-placed local professional golfer Wesley Brown shared that spot this time with Aaron Bailey. They carded 78 and 75 respectively to end on 9 over par 225. Brown was not happy with his overall position of joint 9th or his score. Bailey on the other hand was happy for his placing while saying that he could have played better.

Burrowes was six strokes behind Knibbs at the start of final day of competition. The two-time winner of the amateur section of the Jamaica Open battled the course on a good day for golf to end on three under par 69 for an overall score of one over par 217 to deny Knibbs from retaining his championship. Knibbs who led for the first two days carded his worst score of 10 over par 82 to close the three days on 8 over par 224. While Burrowes was happy with his performace, Knibbs was not but hopes for better performance next time.

Rocco Lopez was third on 231 for the three days, after scoring 79 on the last day. Youngest in the field at fourteen years – Ryan Lue, was joint third with Shamar Wilson. They shot 79 and 83 respectively to end on 237.

Lue was very happy to do well on his first outing in the Open where he had to compete from the black (the longest) tee, as all the golfers including the professionals.

Jamaica Golf Association president Jodi Munn-Barrow and presenting sponsor Scott Summy of Aqua Bay Resort were pleased with the tournament this year. Summy promised to be back as sponsor.

The prestigious 54th Jamaica Open was held at the Tryall Golf Club in Hanover from Monday November 15 to Wednesday the 17th under excellent bright and slight windy conditions for perfect golf.

The sponsors for the event were Aqua Bay Resort, Tourism Enhancement Fund, The Tryall Club, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Sports Development Foundation, Jamaica Pre-Mix, Jamaica Tours, WATA, Honey Bun, National Baking Company, and Juici Patties.