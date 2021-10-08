Drake’s Billboard Success Unmatched!

Billboard has revealed that Drake successfully laps all competitors in the No. 1 race on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, becomes his 40th leader on the list, twice as many as any other act.

Drake achieves his 40th No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, extending his record for the most by any artist since the chart began in 1993. Moreover, he now owns twice as many as his nearest challenger, Lil Wayne, who holds 20 chart-toppers.

Per Billboard, “Sexy” rises two spots from No. 3 to rule the chart dated Oct. 9. The single advances with a 17% surge in plays in the week ending Oct. 3, according to MRC Data, to rank as the most-played song at the radio format in the U.S.

“Sexy” also races to the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay summit in only its fourth week on the chart, tying the record for the fastest ascent of the 21st century.