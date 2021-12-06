Drake Withdraws his Grammy nominations

Drake has withdrawn his two Grammy nominations.

Variety reports that the decision was made by Drake and his management and the Grammys honored his request, although his motivation was unclear at this time.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for his “Certified Lover Boy” album and Best Rap Performance for his song “Way 2 Sexy” (featuring Future and Young Thug).

Per Variety, rather than giving a nomination to the recipient of the sixth-most votes, as the Academy did when it suddenly decided to expand the top four categories from eight to 10 last month, the voting for those two rap categories will go forward with just four nominees, presumably because the ballots have already been posted to Academy members. Grammy ballots were posted on Monday morning; the Grammy website is expected to be updated shortly, removing Drake’s nominations.

Drake has had a long and at times contentious relationship with the Grammys. A year ago, he called for them to be replaced with “something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come”, after it failed to recognize his peer and fellow Canadian artist the Weeknd in any of its 2021 categories, despite him having one of the top albums and singles of 2020.