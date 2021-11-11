Drake Urged to accept Kanye West’s proposed “peace offering” Concert

Larry Hoover’s son has publicly called on Drake to accept Kanye West’s proposed “peace offering” concert in support of his father’s release from prison.

Following the latest series of digs exchanged between Drake and Ye, the latter linked up with Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J.

Prince earlier this week (November 8) to offer Drake a resolution to their feud, inviting him to collaborate on a live show celebrating “the two biggest albums of the year” (West’s ‘DONDA’ and Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’).

The prospective show would also serve as an avenue for the pair to raise awareness for Larry Hoover, who is currently serving six life sentences for charges relating to gang activity.

