Drake unfollows T.I. for confirming his friend pissed on him

T.I. unleashed his new album The L.I.B.R.A. on Friday (Oct. 16), which came with an interesting revelation.

On the song “We Did It Big” featuring John Legend, Tip confirms his homie once urinated on Drake during a wild trip to Los Angeles.

“Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case,” he raps. “While I’m fightin’ my own, somehow got you home/So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake, shit/Fu*k it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

The lyric is in reference to Terrance Beasley (also known as Cap), who allegedly started urinating on himself during a screening of Takers in 2010, inadvertently getting some pee on Drizzy.

Following the incident, the Toronto superstar reportedly stormed out of the theater.

Drake apparently heard the song and unfollowed Tip on Instagram, according to several of his fans. Tip, however, still follows Drake.

Meek Mill let the original story out on the 2016 Drake diss track “Wanna Know,” which appeared on the Philly rapper’s Dream Chasers V album. He raps on the song, “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n-gga, we ain’t forget.”

While the claim was initially met with skepticism, “We Did It Big” appeared to put any of that to rest.