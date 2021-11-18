Drake Pulls Track from French Montana’s Album amid Astroworld Tragedy

Drake has reportedly pulled his song “Splash Brothers” from French Montana’s They Got Amnesia Album, following the deadly turn of events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on November 5.

French Montana is set to release his new album They Got Amnesia this Friday.

When French revealed what to expect earlier this month, “Splash Brothers” featuring Drake was listed as the fourth track. On Wednesday, fans noticed the song is no longer listed on the project’s Apple Music pre-order page.

Instead, a song titled “Fraud,” which didn’t appear on the initial tracklist, is listed in its place.