Drake celebrated his latest career milestone and thanked rapper Bow Wow for opening the doors for his success.

The Take Care rapper made history when he debuted three songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. On March 9, Drake released the three-track EP Scary Hours 2.

For the first time ever, all three songs debut in the top slots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

The leading single, “What’s Next” debuted at No. 1, while the other two offerings “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross came in at No. 2 and 3 respectively.

Drake took to social media to celebrate the historic news and shared on his Instagram grid feed and story broadcast the flashy function in his honour.

Rapper Bow Wow was in attendance and although the moment was in honour of Drake, the self-proclaimed 6 God did not hesitate to thank his friend for leading the way and being one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time.