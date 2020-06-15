Drake, Megan Thee Stallion Lead BET Awards Nominations

With six nominations, Drake is the one to watch at this year’s BET Awards.

The Canadian rapper and singer got nods for video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. For both best collaboration and the viewer’s choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits “No Guidance” with Chris Brown and “Life Is Good” with Future.

Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow Drake with five nominations each.

Megan Thee Stallion, who recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her Beyoncé-assisted “Savage” remix, is nominated for video of the year, best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year for “Fever.”

Beyoncé, Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby earned four nominations each.

The ceremony will air June 28 at 8 p.m