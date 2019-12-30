Drake Ignites More Vybz Kartel Collab Rumors With Gaza Reference In New Song

Drake managed to spark more Vybz Kartel collaboration rumors after seemingly referencing Gaza on his new song.

Fans are saying Drake thinks he’s Jamaican as the Canadian rapper sparks an online conversation about his new project. It had been a couple months since we heard new music from Drake before he released his new song and music video earlier this week. “War” was a surprise release that had everyone talking about the cultured rapper and his many accents once again on Christmas Eve. In the song that inspired many memes, Drake seems to give a nod to the great Vybz Kartel when he mentions the dancehall veteran’s base.

“Wassa, wassa, just like the crodie Pressa, I don’t do no passa/Link with Skull and Cuz and Jamie ah yard and we deh pon Gaza,” Drake raps on the track. The OVO rapper who is friends with popular dancehall artist Popcaan noticeably made mention of several names we often hear from the Unruly Boss himself, including Unruly Cuz and Dre Skull. He also shouts out Popcaan’s roots, which would be Gaza even though the deejay is now an Unruly artist.

Interestingly, fans online have been calling the Toronto rapper “UK Drake” since he released “War.” The flow that Drizzy embodies in his latest track is definitely unlike anything we’ve heard from him before and sounds to be a more English style of rapping. Of course, there are many parts of England heavily influenced by and similarly cultured to Jamaica. A large part of Jamaican culture is branded in the England based Netflix series “Top Boy,” which Drake recently became an executive producer after he helped get the show a reboot.

Since Drake released his “Top Boy” soundtrack in September, we’ve noticed the shift in his rap flow and how much influence the show and his multi-cultured social groups have had on his music. The project featured a wide variety of OVO Sound artists like Jamaicans Popcaan and Quada, UK artists Giggs, Little Simz, Dave, and more.

We have to wait and see if this new Drake is a permanent resident or just visiting. How do you think Vybz Kartel feels about the Gaza getting a shout out from the OVO Don?

