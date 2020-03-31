DRAKE HERE’S ADONIS!!! Kid’s Got Major Goldilocks

Drake’s finally ready to show us what his kid looks like — and if you had blonde hair and blue-ish eyes in your office Adonis pool … you’re a big winner.
The rapper posted the first-ever photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, early Monday morning, including some of him and his boy … as well as one with his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, in the mix too — with all 3 of them posing for a sweet family photo.

As you can see … Adonis is not short in the hair department!!! We don’t know when Drake and fam took these pics, but at the time Adonis had blue-green eyes and a ‘fro that might make the Jackson 5 blush.
Seemingly trying to explain the blonde hair … Drake included a younger shot of his mother — Adonis’ grandma — who did have a dirty blonde ‘do.
Getty
Drizzy was certainly in some type of self-help mood when he posted these, writing … “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all.”

He continued, “Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. Drake got even more philosophical, telling folks to look within and … yada, yada, yada … you get it.

He finished with … “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”
Sounds like the ‘rona has Champagne Papi seeing the light, and having his first proud papa moment

 

Source: TMZ

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

