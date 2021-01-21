Drake delays release of his “Certified Lover Boy” Album

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for Drake’s upcoming album, “Certified Lover Boy.”
Back in October, the rapper announced that the project would be out in January 2021.
However, in an update posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday, Drake said that the album has been delayed due to a recent surgery.
However, Drake assured fans that the album will release this year, writing: “I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

2020 Break out artist on the rise

