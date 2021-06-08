Drake and Live Nation to Open New Concert Venue in Toronto

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Rap Superstar Drake and Live Nation Canada, will open a new live-entertainment venue called ‘History’ in the superstar rapper’s hometown of Toronto, later this year.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake in a statement. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

According to the announcement, the 2,500-capacity venue will “offer artists a versatile and intimate destination to perform and connect with fans in Toronto,” and plans to host 200 concerts and events annually.

History has been in development for over three years, with construction scheduled to be complete later this summer.

The venue is situated in the east end of the city, in the heart of the Beaches neighborhood at 1663 Queen Street East.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....