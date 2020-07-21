Drain Repairs Resulting In Traffic Delays On One Of Mobay’s Busiest Streets

Jamaica News: Transport operators will continue to experience delays, up until Wednesday, July 22, as the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) continues with its drainage upgrading along a section of Creek Street in Montego Bay, St James.

Repairs to the drain began last week Friday, July 17, and is planned to continue until this Wednesday, July 22. On Monday, McKoy’s News observed that there was a huge pile-up of traffic along St Clever Avenue via Church Street.

Policemen were also seen helping to regulate the flow of traffic. The reason for this major drainage work is to ease the flow of wastewater into the South Gully, as whenever it rains there is always flooding in this area, as the drainage is too small to take away the heavy rainfall. The St James Municipal Corporation is asking for patience of users of the roadways as this necessary work continues.

By: Alan Lewin