Dr. Peter Phillips allegedly battling Colon Cancer

MAJOR DEVELOPING: PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips, is battling Colon Cancer. He’s to undergo chemotherapy next week. Members of the PNP leadership are grappling about how to make the revelation to Comrades. Given the physically taxing nature of the Chemo treatment, it is doubtful whether Phillips will be able to remain leader until the next General Election.

The biopsy is to determine the extent of the treatment and how far cancer has spread. It’s believed to be at Stage 3. As news emerges of how badly ill the Comrade Leader is, many comrades are shocked.

POSTED ON FACEBOOK BY Camille Mcleod

more info soon