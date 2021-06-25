Dr. Nigel Clarke saddened by the death of his bodyguard

In a recent Facebook post, Finance Minister, Dr. Nigel Clarke, expressed his deepest sympathy to the family of Sargeant Marlon Smith, who was assigned as a Close Protection Officer in the minister’s security team.

Smith died in a fiery three-vehicle collision on the Coopers Pen main road in Trelawny yesterday afternoon.

Minister Clarke lamented that Smith’s loss is “intensely painful and terrible” and remembered him as a devoted family man who is pleasant and humourous.

“Yesterday we lost Sargeant Marlon Smith in a tragic motor vehicle accident. Sergeant Smith was assigned to me as a Close Protection Officer.

I am deeply saddened, beyond words, and I’m still processing this tragedy.

Marlon was a dedicated professional and the finest gentleman. He was absolutely devoted to his job. He was knowledgeable, skillful, experienced and always situationally aware. He was therefore a reassuring presence who became a treasured member of my family.

Marlon exhibited kindness and generosity in abundance. He was thoughtful and gentle and possessed a great sense of humour. He was committed to his family and to his boys and he cherished and celebrated their achievements. In addition, he was an excellent domino player who could make any partner look good.

This is a terrible and intensely painful loss and my deepest sympathies go out to Marlon’s wife, his three sons, his grandson and to the close protection officer community and to the wider Jamaica Constabulary Force. Marlon will always remain in our hearts;” expressed Dr. Clarke.

Reports from the Trelawny police are that shortly after 5:30 p.m., Smith was travelling at the head of the minister’s convoy that was heading from Kingston to Montego Bay.

Upon reaching a section of the Coopers Pen main road, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a Honda CR-V and then crashed into a flatbed trailer, which was transporting heavy-construction equipment.

The impact of the crash sent Smith’s vehicle off the roadway, into bushes, before bursting into flames.

The fire department and the police were summoned and Smith’s charred remains were later removed from the burnt vehicle.

Reports also stated that two persons, who were travelling in the Honda CR-V, were transported to the Falmouth Hospital for medical attention.

Smith also served as a Close Protection Officer to former Cabinet Minister Derrick Smith and was considered to be an experienced veteran in his department.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, also expressed her condolences to Sargeant Smith’s family in a social media post yesterday.

“Sgt. Marlon Smith, we mourn with your family on your sudden and tragic death. Our prayers for blessings on your soul and, strength for your family and colleagues,” Minister Grange stated.

Several other colleagues and friends of the deceased Sergeant have took to social media to express their memories and sadness of Smith’s untimely passing.

Mckoy’s News Senior Writer- Natasha Williams