Dr. Marlene Street Forrest receive Stella Gregory Award

Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), in a virtual ceremony on December 8, 2021, received the Stellar Gregory Award for her role in encouraging the growth of female leadership in Jamaica.

She said that while there is still gender equality in Jamaica, things are changing rapidly and implored females to seize the opportunity granted to them through education.

Dr. Street Forrest, who became General Manager of the Jamaica Stock Exchange in 2005 and now leads the Group as Managing Director, during this period when the Exchange was recognized as the best performing exchange in the world in 2015 and 2018, said there remains much work to be done. “There is so much more work for us as women to do and that includes paying forward the opportunities that have been given to us, by simply affirming other girls and women, by mentoring and providing opportunities for them to excel,” she said.

She charged women to change their mindsets as they seek recognition for their talents.

Dr. Street Forrest noted the changing dynamics, as females are now increasingly seeking personal wealth, especially in Jamaica.

The Stella Gregory Award was inaugurated in 1976 to honour the Club’s founder, Stella Gregory, who introduced Soroptimist International as the first service club for business and professional women in Jamaica.

Dr. Marlene Street Forrest is the holder of a national award, the commander of the order of distinction for her work in transforming the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Earlier this year she was conferred with an honorary doctorate from the University College of the Caribbean in the field of public policy.