Dr. Green The First Person To Cure Cancer Using Nanoparticles

Dr. Hadiyah- Nicole Green the second African-American woman to receive a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. And is the recipient of a $1.1 million grant to further develop a technology she’s pioneered that uses laser-activated nanoparticles to treat cancer. Testing her treatment on mice was a success and Dr. Green became the first person to successfully cure cancer using nanoparticles.

Morehouse School of Medicine assistant professor and one of the country's top scientists started shortly after she graduated from Alabama A&M University.