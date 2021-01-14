Dr. Dre’s wife makes shocking Abuse Accusations! “He held gun to my head, punch me in the face”

According to official divorce documents, Nicole Young says Dr. Dre punched her in the face, citing years of violence and abuse.

Per court documents, Young claims that the rapper-producer held a gun to her head twice, in 2000 and 2001. In the documents, she alleges that Dre “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

She continues to state that “his long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees.”

In the past, Dre has denied the violence allegations.

Dre was recently admitted to the hospital for a brain aneurysm. As of yesterday, he is still in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June of 2020 after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple shares two children, Truice and Truly.