Dr. Dre’s home targeted in burglary while he’s hospitalised

Four people were arrested attempting to break into Dr. Dre’s home as he was undergoing tests at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dre’s longtime friend and collaborator 50 Cent, who clearly keeps his finger on the pulse despite his busy schedule, was seemingly surprised by the latest development.

On Wednesday (January 6), the television mogul posted a screenshot of an article about the attempted burglary to his Instagram account and wrote, “Damn so everybody trying rob dre at once?”

The 45-year-old Hip Hop vet was clearly making a reference to Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young who’s currently locked in a contentious battle with the celebrated producer over his estimated $1 billion fortune.

Young wants $2 million in temporary spousal support and $5 million in attorney fees, demands Dre’s attorney call ludicrous.

Young filed for divorce in June, citing “irreconcilable differences” and the proceedings have grown exponentially nastier in subsequent months. Dre and his team accused Young of pilfering hundreds of thousands of dollars from Record One Studios, while Young has alleged abuse, cheating and fathering children outside of their marriage. The primary dispute revolves around a prenuptial agreement she signed in 1996, which she reportedly thinks should be rendered null and void.

The former couple was expected in court on January 6, but Dre’s health condition prevented that from happening. He was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai on Monday and doctors worked diligently to try to determine the cause of the brain bleed.