Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter launches GoFundMe for family home

LaTanya Young recently revealed she has not seen her father in 18 years in an interview

To help her get out of “a desperate situation,” Dr. Dre‘s estranged daughter has launched a GoFundMe to find a home for her and her four children.

Earlier this month, Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter, LaTanya Young, sat down with Daily Mail and revealed she has been living out of a rented SUV while she works for Door Dash, as her children live with friends for the time being.

She revealed in the interview, “I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

Now, it appears Young is seeking help and assistance through GoFundMe, which is already receiving donations.

(Credit: Getty Images/Latanya Young)

Created last week, the GoFundMe page is entitled Help Latanya raise money for housing and shelter. The official description from the page reads, “This fundraiser is to help Latanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home. She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much❤️.”

As of Monday, the GoFundMe has raised a little over $5,000. As TheGrio previously reported, Young is the single mother of four children: Tatiyana, who’s 16, 13-year-old Rhiana, D’Andre, 8, and 3-year-old Jason III.

The comment section of the GoFundMe was filled with plenty of love for Dre’s estranged daughter, with many people calling out the billionaire rapper, born Andre Romelle Young, for allowing this to happen.

One user wrote, “Best of luck. I hope you get your family back together soon. God Bless! As for Dr. Dre, this is callous. I would think that for the bad optics alone, you’d help your daughter out.”

Another seemed to share similar sentiments, writing in the comments, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Dre is a deadbeat dad AND grandad. I hope this helps you get back on your feet.”

Recording artist Dr. Dre performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music (Credit: Getty Images)

Young opened up about her relationship with her father in the Daily Mail interview, revealing that she has not seen him in 18 years.

“I’m homeless, and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help,” she shared. “His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press. I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.”

The post Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter launches GoFundMe for family home appeared first on TheGrio.