Dr. Dre to pay out $100m to ex-wife following Divorce

Dr. Dre has finally settled his divorce with Nicole Young following a bitter court battle.

The rapper and legendary producer has agreed to pay out $100million to his ex-wife with $50m being paid out immediately and another $50m in a year’s time.

The settlement means that Dre will get to keep seven of the properties the pair own, including his $100m Brentwood estate, two homes in Calabasas, a Malibu property and four other homes in the Los Angeles area.

Dre will also retain full rights to his master recordings, trademarks, Apple stocks – including proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre – and interests in partnerships and trusts.

Young will also keep jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had during the marriage, but must pay her own legal fees.

The settlement comes after Young filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The pair married in 1996.

Earlier this year, Young handed divorce papers to Dre during his grandmother’s burial.

