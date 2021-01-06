Dr. Dre says he’s doing great after being hospitalised for Brain Aneurysm

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre announced Tuesday that he is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I am doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” Dr. Dre wrote in a post on his verified Instagram account. “Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

The 55-year-old music executive, whose given name is Andre Young, did not share why he was hospitalized.

Dr. Dre is credited with helping to launch the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, among several other recording artists.

A seven-time Grammy award winner, he is the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and co-founded Beats Electronics and Death Row Records.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....