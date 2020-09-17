Dr DK Duncan is Dead

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dr D.K. Duncan died this morning.

He was 80 years old. He died after more than a week in hospital, following a positive test for COVID-19.

Duncan was a towering figure in the People’s National Party (PNP) of the 1970s when he was General Secretary and later Minister of Mobilization and Human Resources in the Michael Manley administration.

He left the limelight of politics for several years after falling out with Michael Manley following the PNP’s heavy loss in the 1980 General Elections. He was once a part of the National Democratic Movement before returning to the PNP. However, he resurfaced in 2007 to win the East Hanover seat for the PNP.

He dies leaving wife Beverly and six children, including Patricia Duncan Sutherland and Imani Duncan who recently lost as Candidates in the September 3 General Elections. His son Keith Duncan is head of the JMMB and president of the PSOJ.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....