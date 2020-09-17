Dr DK Duncan is Dead

Dr D.K. Duncan died this morning.

He was 80 years old. He died after more than a week in hospital, following a positive test for COVID-19.

Duncan was a towering figure in the People’s National Party (PNP) of the 1970s when he was General Secretary and later Minister of Mobilization and Human Resources in the Michael Manley administration.

He left the limelight of politics for several years after falling out with Michael Manley following the PNP’s heavy loss in the 1980 General Elections. He was once a part of the National Democratic Movement before returning to the PNP. However, he resurfaced in 2007 to win the East Hanover seat for the PNP.

He dies leaving wife Beverly and six children, including Patricia Duncan Sutherland and Imani Duncan who recently lost as Candidates in the September 3 General Elections. His son Keith Duncan is head of the JMMB and president of the PSOJ.