DR Congo’s one of two last remaining WWII veterans dies at 95

The Democratic Republic of Congo is mourning one of its last two remaining World War II veterans. Corporal Daniel Miuki died on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. He was 95.

According to the BBC, Miuki was drafted into the Belgian colonial armed forces when he was a student, along with thousands of Congolese recruits.

Miuki, who was honored alongside another war veteran, Albert Kunyuku Ngoma early in February, fought with Belgian combatants under the leadership of British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery.

The documentary – “The Shadow of the Forgotten!” – chronicled the battles they fought, six decades ago, and the racial battles they contended with on the battlefield including the racial battles they were involved in.

Daniel Miuki (R) and Albert Kunyuku Ngoma (L) are the last survivors of the Public Force, the Belgian colonial army. By Manu Kalombo (AFP)

“We were like slaves because it was Belgium that brought us into this war. We could not say anything,” Ngoma said.

“When the bombs began to fall, white and black would die the same way,” said Miuki, a former infantry nurse.

Described as a “living monument”, relatives and neighbors remember him as always happy to regale them with tales of the war, as well as, serenade them with battlefield songs, BBC reported.

https://face2faceafrica.com/