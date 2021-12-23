Dovey Magnum Looks to bounce back in 2022

Having been tested with a number of battles throughout 2021, including being held by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention after she was held at an Atlanta, Georgia airport, cyberbullying among other challenges, dancehall artiste Dovey Magnum has expressed gratitude for surviving the year.

Her detention also resulted in loss of income. Also, her verified Instagram page has been disabled.

She dubs the year (2021) “Bittersweet”.

The Bawl Out Deejay notes that she had to garner tremendous amount of mental fortitude to be able to handle the challenges brought forward.