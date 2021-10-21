DOUBLE TRAGEDY Boyfriend of ‘beautiful’ influencer Paige Rice, 22, killed in horror Audi S3 crash dies

THE boyfriend of a 22-year-old influencer killed in a crash has tragically died of his injuries from the horror smash.

Police confirmed the driver involved in the tragic Queensway Tunnel Crash in Liverpool had died.

Paige Rice, 22, died after a car and taxi collided in the Queensway tunnel, Liverpool in the early hours of Sunday morning.

And the young woman’s boyfriend, 23, has since died from his injuries, The Liverpool Echo reports.

They were both rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the 12.25am smash on Sunday.

The man is said to have spent “several days” in hospital, fighting for his life.

The driver of the taxi, a man in his 40s, also suffered serious injuries.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We’re confirming that the driver involved in the crash in the Queens Road Tunnel has passed away.”

Paige’s mum Clare Rice paid tribute to her daughter, from Marston Green, West Midlands, who had “had a heart of gold”.

Mrs Rice told Birmingham Live: “She was a beautiful woman inside and out. Her smile would light up a room.”

Paige had started working as a make up artist when she was 15 and was working selling cars and as a nail technician when she died.

She was “incredibly popular and had so many friends”, her mum said in a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter.

Dance-lover Paige had gone to Valentine Theatre School as a young girl before starting her own make-up artist business when she was 15.

Mrs Rice also revealed that her and Paige had “spoken recently about death and she told me that if she died to remember that she lived life to the absolute full. And she did.”

She said Paige had been very close to her and her brother, Tyler, with the tight-knit family trio “like the Three Musketeers”.

Paige had supported her mum through chronic illness and “was my rock”, she said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any CCTV, dashcam or other footage, can contact call pol on (0151) 777 5747, email: [email protected], or via @MerPolCC on Twitter

