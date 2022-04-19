Double Success for Kenya at Boston Marathon

Kenya enjoyed double success at the Boston Marathon on Monday as Evans Chebet held off two past champions to win the men’s crown and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir captured the women’s title.

Chebet won in two hours six minutes 51 seconds to top the first all-Kenyan podium since 2012, beating 2019 Boston winner Lawrence Cherono by 30 seconds with defending champion Benson Kipruto third in 2:07:27.

This was the first major marathon victory for Chebet, 33, who was fourth in last year’s London Marathon.

A lead pack of about 20 men reached the halfway mark together and 15 remained tight at the front through 21 miles.

Chebet made his move just after that, but Cherono and Kipruto kept the pressure on him into the final stretch.

Jepchirchir wins again

Jepchirchir, last year’s New York Marathon champion, won her Boston debut by edging Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the final strides, as the 28-year-old took her fifth victory in a row since 2019 in 2:21:01.

That was good enough to defeat Yeshaneh, a 2019 Chicago runner-up and former world half-marathon record holder, by four seconds with Kenya’s Mary Ngugi third in 2:21:32.

As they battled into the final mile, a weary-looking Jepchirchir made three attempts to pass, but Yeshaneh countered each. The Kenyan made her final move down the stretch and surged past in the last 100 meters.

Jepchirchir ranked Boston among her greatest victories.

Former Boston, London, and New York champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya was fourth while 2021 London winner Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was seventh.

American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair title for a second time and Swiss Manuela Schar won the women’s wheelchair crown.

This was the first time in three years that the Boston Marathon took place on its traditional April date after being cancelled in 2020 and contested in October last year because of Covid-19 concerns.

A full field of 30,000 competitors took part with Covid-19 vaccinations required for entry into the event.

