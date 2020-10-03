Double Murder in Waterford, ST. Catharine

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing the

circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man and a woman on London Avenue, Penn

Way, Waterford in St. Catherine on Thursday, October 1.

Dead are 24-year-old Keyshawn Thomas, otherwise called ‘Raheem’ of Poinsettia Way, Braeton

and 39-year-old Zanisha McKenzie , a vendor of London Ave, Passagefort, both in St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 7:20 p.m., Thomas and McKenzie were at a shop when they were pounced

upon by two armed men, who opened fire hitting them several times. The Police were alerted and

they were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.