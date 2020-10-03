Double Murder in Waterford, ST. Catharine

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing the
circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man and a woman on London Avenue, Penn
Way, Waterford in St. Catherine on Thursday, October 1.

Dead are 24-year-old Keyshawn Thomas, otherwise called ‘Raheem’ of Poinsettia Way, Braeton
and 39-year-old Zanisha McKenzie , a vendor of London Ave, Passagefort, both in St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 7:20 p.m., Thomas and McKenzie were at a shop when they were pounced
upon by two armed men, who opened fire hitting them several times. The Police were alerted and
they were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....