Double Murder in St Mary

Two men were shot and killed at Dover District in St Mary, on Thursday, July 27.
They have been identified as 68-year-old Morris Foster, otherwise called ‘Marrow’ , and 57-year-old Michael Harris, otherwise called ‘Fresh’, both of Dover District.
Reports are that about 6:00pm, residents summoned the police after hearing gunshots being fired in the community.
A team of officers drove to the area, and on arrival, both men were discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
They were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.