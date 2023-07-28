Double Murder in St Mary

Leave a Comment / By / July 28, 2023

Two men were shot and killed at Dover District in St Mary, on Thursday, July 27.

They have been identified as 68-year-old Morris Foster, otherwise called ‘Marrow’ , and 57-year-old Michael Harris, otherwise called ‘Fresh’, both of Dover District.

Reports are that about 6:00pm, residents summoned the police after hearing gunshots being fired in the community.

A team of officers drove to the area, and on arrival, both men were discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: