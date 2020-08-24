Double Murder In St. Catherine, Teen Girl Shot And Injured

11 Year-old Girl Shot , Battling for Life
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A man and a woman were shot and killed at a house on McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Sunday, August 23. A teenage girl was also shot and injured during the incident.

The deceased persons have been identified as:

  • 36-year-old Ann-Marie Smith, a business woman of McVickers Lane in the parish
  • 34-year-old Sheldon Martin, a mechanic of Bobby Lane, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 2:15 a.m., the deceased and the teen were asleep when a gunman gained entry to the dwelling via an unfinished section of the roof. The man allegedly opened gunfire hitting the three. The Police were summoned and they were taken to the hospital where Smith and Martin were pronounced dead on arrival; the teen was treated and remains stable.

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) are continuing the probe.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....