Double Murder In St. Catherine, Teen Girl Shot And Injured

A man and a woman were shot and killed at a house on McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Sunday, August 23. A teenage girl was also shot and injured during the incident.

The deceased persons have been identified as:

36-year-old Ann-Marie Smith, a business woman of McVickers Lane in the parish

34-year-old Sheldon Martin, a mechanic of Bobby Lane, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 2:15 a.m., the deceased and the teen were asleep when a gunman gained entry to the dwelling via an unfinished section of the roof. The man allegedly opened gunfire hitting the three. The Police were summoned and they were taken to the hospital where Smith and Martin were pronounced dead on arrival; the teen was treated and remains stable.

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) are continuing the probe.