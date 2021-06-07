Double Murder in St Ann

The St Ann police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of two men, one who is said to be a JDF Private. The men were both shot and killed in Spring Piece district, St Ann, on Saturday, June 5.

Dead are 25-year-old Leighton Sinclair, a Jamaica Defence Force soldier, and 38-year-old Devoy Webb, mechanic, and both of Spring Piece district.

Reports by the police are that about 11:20 pm, both men had just left an event that was being held in the community, and were heading home, when they were ambushed by armed men and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to hospital, where they were pounced dead.

Reports are that the JDF Soldier and the other man intervened in a dispute which took place earlier in the afternoon, while they were at the party.

It is believed that they could have been killed because they interfered in the altercation.