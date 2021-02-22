Double Murder in Spanish Town, St Catherine

The Spanish Town police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of two men, who were shot and killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday, February 20.

Those killed have been identified as 44-year-old Maurice Clarke, a tractor operator, and 19-year-old Nicardo Miller, otherwise called ‘Chiney Man’, an auto body repairman, both of Innswood Estate, in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 9:00 pm, both men were sitting at Clarke’s gate, having a conversation, when a white Nissan Tida motor car drove up.

The occupants of the motor vehicle opened fire hitting both men multiple times before speeding away.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both injured men were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.