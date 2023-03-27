Double Murder in Highgate, St Mary

A 16-year-old boy is among two persons shot and killed at a playing field, in Highgate, St Mary, on Sunday, March 26.
Those killed have been identified as 16-year-old Nathan Segree otherwise called ‘Pazzy’ , and 24-year-old Giovani Higgins, both of Capture Land in Highgate, St Mary.
Reports are that about 6:30pm, Higgins and Segree were among a group of men playing football in the community, when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting them multiple times.
The gunmen made their escape on foot in the area, followed by which the police were summoned and upon arrival the two victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.