Double murder Christmas Day as tensions rise in Rose Town

Two men were shot to death in Kingston on Friday, Christmas Day as tensions rise in Rose
Town, leading police to name seven men they want to turn themselves in immediately.
Dead are: 24-year-old Jermaine Mowatt, otherwise called ‘Boy Boy’, of Spanish Town Road
in Kingston 11 and 20-year-old Romaine Atkinson of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.
The Western Kingston Police division says it has intensified patrols in the area of Rose
Town.
Following Friday’s murders, on Saturday, December 26 about 7:00 a.m., whilst the Police
were conducting patrols in the area, they heard explosions and responded. On their arrival, in
the area from which the explosions were heard, a group of armed men was seen. The Police
engaged the gunmen and managed to seize two firearms — one Single Action 9mm pistol
loaded with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds and one Glock 27 pistol along with a
magazine containing eight .40 cartridges. The gunmen, who were known to the Police, fled
the scene on foot.
Meanwhile, investigators have since named the following persons as wanted:
1. Preston Evan, otherwise called ‘ Zazu’
2. Dennis Mundel, otherwise called ‘Ginsing’
Additionally, lawmen have listed the following persons, who they believe can assist in
the investigation as Persons of Interest:
1. A man known only as ‘Taliban’
2. A man known only as ‘Ozil’
3. Ojingo Duhaney
4. Daniel Duhaney, otherwise called ‘ Dan Dan’
5. Daniel Atkinson, otherwise called ‘Poppa’
These men are being asked to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Criminal
Investigations Branch (CIB) immediately.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is being asked to contact the Denham Town
CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police
Station.