Double murder Christmas Day as tensions rise in Rose Town

Two men were shot to death in Kingston on Friday, Christmas Day as tensions rise in Rose

Town, leading police to name seven men they want to turn themselves in immediately.

Dead are: 24-year-old Jermaine Mowatt, otherwise called ‘Boy Boy’, of Spanish Town Road

in Kingston 11 and 20-year-old Romaine Atkinson of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.

The Western Kingston Police division says it has intensified patrols in the area of Rose

Town.

Following Friday’s murders, on Saturday, December 26 about 7:00 a.m., whilst the Police

were conducting patrols in the area, they heard explosions and responded. On their arrival, in

the area from which the explosions were heard, a group of armed men was seen. The Police

engaged the gunmen and managed to seize two firearms — one Single Action 9mm pistol

loaded with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds and one Glock 27 pistol along with a

magazine containing eight .40 cartridges. The gunmen, who were known to the Police, fled

the scene on foot.

Meanwhile, investigators have since named the following persons as wanted:

1. Preston Evan, otherwise called ‘ Zazu’

2. Dennis Mundel, otherwise called ‘Ginsing’

Additionally, lawmen have listed the following persons, who they believe can assist in

the investigation as Persons of Interest:

1. A man known only as ‘Taliban’

2. A man known only as ‘Ozil’

3. Ojingo Duhaney

4. Daniel Duhaney, otherwise called ‘ Dan Dan’

5. Daniel Atkinson, otherwise called ‘Poppa’

These men are being asked to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Criminal

Investigations Branch (CIB) immediately.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is being asked to contact the Denham Town

CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police

Station.